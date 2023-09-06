Wolverhampton Labour councillor attempted to join the city’s Liberal Democrats

Labour councillor Celia Hibbert attempted to join the Liberal Democrats, it has been revealed. Photo: Harborough Labour Group.

Celia Hibbert, who represents Penn ward, had a meeting with the chair of Wolverhampton Lib Dems Julian Donald on August 10, to ask about joining the party and sitting as a councillor and prospective parliamentary candidate.

Details of the meeting are noted in the minutes of the group’s August 29 meeting.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has obtained a copy of the minutes, which state: "Penn Labour councillor Celia Hibbert has expressed an interest in joining the Lib Dems and becoming a parliamentary candidate.

"The chair met Ms Hibbert and his report was received. The view of members is that Ms Hibbert should not be welcomed in the Lib Dems. The chair will wait for her to make contact before letting her know."

A statement from the party’s candidate for Bushbury North Harry Marston added: "Councillor Hibbert approached us a couple of weeks ago to arrange a meeting to explore the possibility of her joining the Liberal Democrats and sitting as a Lib Dem councillor.

"We agreed to meet with her and following this meeting, the local party has decided not to move forward with any arrangement with Councillor Hibbert.

"We believe that she does not share the Liberal values needed to be a member of this party – let alone to sit as a councillor – and that is our reasoning for not moving forward with her.

Councillor Hibbert’s attempt to join the Liberal Democrats has now been brought to the attention of regional Labour Party bosses.

An official source for the party said that it was "against the party rules to request to join another political party".

Leader of Wolverhampton Conservative Group, Councillor Wendy Thompson, said: "Do we have 47 Labour councillors or is it 46? Do Labour know how many they have or are they floundering around on that one?

"It’s easy for the Liberal Democrats to count how many they have, as there have been none for some years now. Meanwhile, our 13 Conservative councillors are doing what they always do – trying to look after residents."