New teaching block to be built at historic Wolverhampton school site

A 3D computer-generated image of the new building at St Peter's Collegiate Academy in Compton Park, Wolverhampton. Image: Bond Bryan Architects

St Peter’s Collegiate Academy in Compton Park, Wolverhampton, was this week granted approval for the construction of a new U-shaped three-storey facility as part of the the Department for Education’s (DfE) new school rebuilding programme, announced in late 2020.

Formerly St Peter’s Collegiate School, the institution was established in 1844 and maintains strong links with St Peter’s Church in the city centre.

It converted to academy status in 2012 and joined Three Spires Trust in 2021.

The school is a mixed used Church of England secondary, currently catering for 1,353 pupils aged 11-19, although it has full capacity for up to 1,430.

Work on the new block, which will replace four out of seven outdated buildings on the site, is due to start in the coming months, with Kier Construction appointed by the DfE as the main contractor for the development – set to open in summer 2025.

In a statement on the school’s website, vice principal Daniel Sherriff said: “The appointment of Kier Construction is an important milestone for the project and we are delighted with the progress made so far in our journey to a new academy building.

“Although St Peter’s is much more than the buildings, it is undoubted that moving into a new building in 2025 will transform the education we offer to our students currently and in the future. State-of-the-art learning environments will be central to our core business of empowering students to become curious, independent and proactive members of society through a broad and rich curriculum, delivered both in and outside of the classroom.”

The plans also include an increase in car parking spaces from 87 to 112, with an electric vehicle (EV) charging point being added to serve two spaces. New pedestrian footpaths, vehicle routes, fixed seating, outdoor dining areas and covered cycle stands will also be factored in.