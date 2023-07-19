Two arrested after failing to stop as police spot suspected stolen Land Rover on M6

Two people have been arrested after failing to stop for officers patrolling along the M6 near Junction 10.

Two people who were spotted driving a suspected stolen Land Rover with cloned plates have been arrested after failing to stop for officers on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police spotted the duo during a patrol along the M6 Junction 10 in Wolverhampton, before making off towards the Stafford area where they were arrested.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police wrote: "Stolen vehicle on cloned plates failed to stop for our patrols, M6 J10 around Wolves Police area into South Staffs Police and Shrewsbury Cops area before their luck ran out.

"Two arrested, Land Rover, was stolen from West Yorks Police Area."

The Land Rover was later found to have been taken from the West Yorkshire area.

