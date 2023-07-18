Phil 'Digger' Marsh dies of heart failure in the early hours of Christmas morning last year and his step son Kevin Wall organised the fundraiser, which saw 26 bikers head out from Claverley on and 80 mile ride through the SHhropshire Hills.
The group ended up at Pennfields Bowling Club in Wolverhampton where Phil had his 60th birthday seven years ago. There was a celebration of his life with live music from Anthony Doyle, a hog roast and a raffle for the BFR which raised £1,072.61.
Kevin said: "Phil was well know as a bike enthusiastic and left the family three of them, at least one which we will do up and restore.
"It was a fitting tribute to someone who lost his life to heart failure and at a relatively young age – he enjoyed his 60th birthday at the bowls club and had friends there so it was a good venue to finish at.
"And it was great turnout for the tribute – I'd like to thank the people who went on the ride and those who turned out at the pub afterwards for all their support."