‘Biker’ mayor Mike road-tests new mobility scooter

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre sports his sun shades as he road-tests a mobility scooter. Photo: Lisa Smith

Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre couldn’t wait to roadtest the bright red machine as he officially opened the Move Mobility store in Fallings Park, taking a trip around the estate on the scooter – which reaches a top speed of 8mph.

The mayor and his wife, mayoress Lynn Plant, toured the new showroom before cutting a ribbon to formally open the unit off Park Lane which will supply scooters, chairs and beds to people who need assisted living but want to maintain their independence.

Councillor Dr Hardacre revealed he had been a ‘biker’ in his day and a huge motorbike fan as he hopped onto the scooter.

He then took time out to talk to guests at the event – including Wolverhampton youngster Jude Aston, who has turned a lifetime of living with cerebral palsy into a positive by launching his own podcast. Jude, a journalism student, recently learned to walk for the first time with a prosthetic leg after a gruelling 13-month spell in hospital.

Councillor Dr Hardacre said: “I have really enjoyed meeting everyone and hearing their stories, and I really hope this business prospers as the services you are providing will support so many people in the area. The wide range of stock that you have here is magic and long may you prosper.”

Lee Hosking, CEO of Move Mobility, said: “This is our fourth shop now across the country and we are very excited about the prospect of this unit. We’ve had a presence in Wolverhampton for more than a decade in home security alarms, and are now looking forward to opening many more businesses here in the future.”

The new store at Unit 4, Fallings Park Industrial Estate, has already created four jobs, with more expected to follow. The company is a proud member of the British Furniture Manufacturers’ Association and prides itself on selling many products which are made in Britain – including its adjustable beds, which are built in Kingswinford.