Wolverhampton man dedicating his own English Channel swim to friend - missing swimmer Iain Hughes

A Wolverhampton man is set to swim the English Channel just days after his 70th birthday to raise money for charity - and is dedicating it to his friend Iain Hughes, the Black Country firefighter who went missing during his own Channel attempt.
Lionel Spittle lost his wife of 38 years, Linda, in 2013, just 13 months after she was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour.