Landmark Wolverhampton hotel granted new premises licence to stage live events despite protests

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A landmark hotel in Wolverhampton has been granted a new premises licence  to stage live events and serve alcohol – despite a protest from nearby residents complaining about noise and people urinating in the street.

The landmark Connaught Hotel on Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View
The Connaught Hotel, on Tettenhall Road, has been a popular venue for wedding receptions and live entertainment for more than 50 years, regularly playing host to popular Northern Soul bands and celebrities including James Bond star Roger Moore.

