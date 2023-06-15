Landmark Wolverhampton hotel granted new premises licence to stage live events despite protests

The Connaught Hotel, on Tettenhall Road, has been a popular venue for wedding receptions and live entertainment for more than 50 years, regularly playing host to popular Northern Soul bands and celebrities including James Bond star Roger Moore.
A landmark hotel in Wolverhampton has been granted a new premises licence to stage live events and serve alcohol – despite a protest from nearby residents complaining about noise and people urinating in the street.
