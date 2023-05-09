Big night of entertainment set to help charities and show off new venue

The Halls will open for a special preview show on May 19, a week before Blur play at the iconic venue

Wolves Foundation in conjunction with Wolves Records, The Halls Wolverhampton & AEG Presents has announced that LOUDER at The Halls will take place at the Halls on May 19, a week ahead of the grand reopening by Blur.

Wolves Records, the innovative record label backed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, has brought together six talents from the label's roster to put on a night of entertainment and to give fans the chance to sample the newly-refurbished venue for the first time since 2015.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be donated to Wolves Foundation, the club's official charity network, which aims to educate and inspire local people and communities, creating opportunities and changing lives.

As part of this charity network, donations will be given to The Good Shepherd.

Artists including Split The Dealer, Ben Kidson, Reepa, Sophia Saffarian, ES and Roux will be performing on the night.

Russell Jones, General Manager at Wolves, said: "We are very excited to bring LOUDER at The Halls to the city, where we’ll be showcasing a number of Wolves Records artists.

"Not only will it be a fantastic night of live music, but this collaboration also demonstrates AEG’s commitment to supporting the communities of Wolverhampton through the Wolves Foundation."

The renowned venue in Wolverhampton, known for hosting legendary acts such as Nirvana, David Bowie and Arctic Monkeys, has unveiled performances by McFly, Two Door Cinema Club and James Bay as part of its Opening Season line-up, tickets for which are on sale now via venue official ticketing partner AXS.com.

By attending the event, music fans will not only enjoy an unforgettable night of live music, play a part in history by being the first crowds back through the doors, but also contribute to the efforts of the Wolves Foundation in improving the lives of the those who call the city home.

Head of Wolves Foundation, Will Clowes, said: “We are extremely proud to be working alongside the team at The Halls acting as the key drivers behind this special evening.

"This venue means so much to this city and its people and, much like the football club, has played a huge part in the lives of so many.

"Both are part of this city’s DNA and we are beyond excited to bringing the two together in this one off event.”