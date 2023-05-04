Tributes paid to a singer, performer and wonderful mother

Tributes from people and groups who knew Vicky Wright have come flooding in

The daughter of Wolves and England legend Billy Wright and singer Joy Beverley, Vicky Wright, who passed away on Wednesday, May 3 at the age of 63 from pancreatic cancer, was a singer and performer who promoted and kept alive the legacy of her father.

Vicky grew up in North London as the middle of three children, with an elder brother called Vince, and grew up performing with her younger sister Babette and cousin Sasha alongside her mother Joy and aunts Babs and Teddie on stage at the London Palladium.

She also toured across Europe with her sister and cousin as the Foxes, while also having a daughter called Kelly in 1994.

Her greatest legacy, however, was in telling the story of her father's life and career and ensuring as many people as possible remembered who Billy Wright was and celebrated his life.

Drawing on her own savings and funding from a crowdfunding campaign, Vicky bought the archive footage to his career and created "The Billy Wright story" in 2019, which had started as a small tribute for her daughter's 25th birthday,

At the time, she said: "For my daughter’s birthday, I planned to put together a small tribute and a few life stories about her grandad, including pictures and video footage, so she can see the man he was and what he achieved.

“But the more I put together, the better I felt it needed to be, as there was so much to include. It has now grown into something that is so amazing.

“I’ve spent hours on end in the studio going through the archives and editing the footage because much of it was very grainy and you have to weed through so much of it to get those bits you can use – but I knew I had to finish it and make it as perfect as I could.”

She performed the show at Molineux in 2019 and again at the Prince of Wales theatre in Cannock in 2022. She also announced her engagement to comedian Bobby Davro in December 2022.

She leaves behind her fiancee Bobby Davro and daughter Kelly Wright-Warhurst.

Tributes have continued to come in from leading figures and groups from across Wolverhampton to Vicky from people who knew her, who worked with her and who called her a friend.

Her daughter Kelly posted a message on Vicky's Twitter page to inform of her mother's death, as well as posting a picture of the two together.

Kelly Wright-Warhurst posted this photo of her and her mother after announcing her death. Photo: Vicky Wright Twitter

Since then, messages of love and support have come in from famous sons and daughters of Wolverhampton, as well as organisations linked to Vicky.

This included Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Billy Wright played his entire football career between 1939 and 1959, making 541 appearances and also earning 105 England caps, 90 as captain.

The club posted a message on Twitter which said: "Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Vicky Wright.

"An inspirational women and the daughter of a true Wolves legend. She will be dearly missed.

"The whole pack stands with the Wright family."

Beverley Knight took to Twitter following the news to speak of her shock and offer her support to Vicky's family.

She wrote: "I am so, so sorry. Vicky was a gem. Sending love and healing."

Commentator and broadcaster Jacqui Oatley also posted a touching message about Vicky.

She said: "Very sad about the death of the daughter of the great Billy Wright, world’s first footballer to win 100 caps.

"Vicky put on stage shows detailing Billy’s fine career as Wolves and England captain.

"Sorry she died before a documentary has been made of his life."

Midlands Today presenter and broadcaster Nick Owen had a personal link to Vicky Wright, having been given his first job at ATV in the 1970s by her father Billy, who was head of Sport.

He posted on Twitter: "Shattering news. I had known Vicky for more than 40 years and loved her company.

"Her dad Billy gave me my first job in television. I feel terribly sad tonight.

"Thoughts with all the family."

Former BBC Radio and Sports editor in Shropshire, Stoke and the West Midlands Tim Beech sent a message of condolence on Twitter to Kelly, offering his thoughts for her and the family.

He wrote: "I’m so very, very sorry to hear this news.

"Vicky’s Dad was also a wonderful chap and the whole family is just like him.

"So very sad - so young to lose your mum. Thinking of you."

Wolves TV presenter Gemma Frith spoke warmly about Vicky on Twitter, saying that she did so much to keep Billy Wright's memory alive.

She wrote: "Devastating news, I'm so sorry for your loss.

"Vicky was so lovely to me, and did her dad so proud in keeping his memory alive."

TV presenter and the Fizz member Cheryl Baker posted a simple message of love and support on Twitter.

She wrote: "I loved your mum. This is the saddest news."

TV presenter and comedian Les Dennis posted a warm tribute to Vicky, describing her as a lovely person and offering his support for the family.

He wrote: "So very sad to hear this. Vicky was a lovely woman and a talented performer.

"Thoughts with you and family and friends."

Charity leader Rose Cook-Monk posted a long and emotional message on Facebook about her friend.

She wrote: "Just heard that my beautiful friend Vicky Wright - the daughter of legendary Wolves and England football star Billy has passed away.

"When I made my documentary ’The one and only Billy Wright’, Vicky and her mum Joy (of the Beverley Sisters fame) were just incredible. Funny, kind, helpful and utterly memorable. Certainly a part of my life I won’t forget.

"Vicky and I kept in touch and I gave her photos and information when she did her first evening about her Dad at the Molineux a few years ago.

"The room was full of love for Billy but also for Vicky and her lovely sister Babette.

"Vicky was truly beautiful- inside and out. I hope the mum and Dad she missed and adored were there to meet her.