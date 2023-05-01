The test saw the Tesco version go up against the homemade version by Daniel Walton

Coronation chicken is one of those sandwich fillers which will prove popular over the weekend of the coronation, with plenty of tubs set to be sold from supermarkets and shops across the region.

However, there is always the option of making your own at home, cooking more suited to taste as necessary, and the results can be just as good, if not better in some cases.

To try and find out what people prefer, we went out to Dudley Street, the main shopping street in Wolverhampton, with a tub of Tesco's coronation chicken and the homemade effort of Express & Star culinary expert Daniel Walton.

The plan was to ask five people their views about what they liked about the two and, additionally, what they preferred.

First up to take part in the test was Marie Low from Bushbury, with the 45-year-old saying she liked coronation chicken and was happy to give both a try.

Marie Lowe said the homemade version had a richer texture

After trying both types, she said that the homemade version was the tastier of the two, with a better texture and very nice taste.

She said: "Both are nice, but if I was going to pick one, it would be the homemade version as it tastes really nice and I think the texture is richer and just better than the Tesco one."

Following Marie was 60-year-old Susan Davies, who was visiting the city from Lichfield and who said she loved coronation chicken, so was more than happy to give both a try.

Susan Davies praised the texture and dry flavour

She also agreed with Marie, saying that the homemade version had a better taste and flavour, also saying: "I like it a bit dryer, so this is very good as it's not covered in too much mayonnaise."

Keen cooks, 65-year-old Joycelyn Martin from Fallings Park and 27-year-old Sudip Shrestha from Chapel Ash, said they liked both.

Joycelyn said she liked both and would struggle to pick out the best one, but said: "If I had to choose, I would go with the homemade one as I like the raisins and it's mixed well together."

Joycelyn Martin enjoyed both versions, but said, if pushed, she'd go for the homemade one

Sudip was more decisive with his choice and picked the homemade version. He said: "It has really nice ingredients and a lot of flavour, so I would love to have this one."

Sudip Shrestha said it had lots of flavour and taste

Finally, 20-year-old Rita Shahi, who lives in the city centre, said she had liked both as well, but made it a unanimous verdict when she picked the homemade version.

She said: "It's really nice, lots of nice flavour and if it's easy enough to make, then I'm happy to do that as it's really tasty."