Move to turn former ‘troubled’ Wolverhampton pub into shops and flats

The boarded up Talisman pub in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The Talisman, in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, was a hotbed of criminal activity for the last few decades, with a fatal shooting taking place on the car park in 2001, regular major police raids and repeated incidents of public disorder.

In 2018 a gang was rumbled running a massive drugs empire from the premises, which led to the arrest and conviction of six people.

It was later revealed deals worth up to £10,000 had been taking place since 2016, alongside a cocaine courier service running to other parts of the city from the pub.

A search of the property also uncovered a hoard of stolen power tools which were being sold on by one of the gang members.

Another raid on the pub yielded a huge stash of cannabis and equipment and facilities for growing the drug.

The Talisman finally closed permanently in December 2018 – the second time the venue had been shut down in two years.

In May 2021 a severe blaze – believed to be arson – gutted a large part of the pub, which had remained boarded up since its closure.

City council planners this week received an application from SEP Properties Ltd, who are seeking to redevelop the premises into a convenience store with 14 one and two-bedroom residential apartments.