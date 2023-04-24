Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves Speedway's first scheduled meeting since stadium blow is postponed

By Derek Bish WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Speedway's first scheduled meeting since it was announced they would be losing their home has been postponed.

Wolverhampton Speedway's future is in doubt
Wolverhampton Speedway's future is in doubt

Wolves were due to face Leicester at Monmore tonight, with a bumper crowd expected as fans were encouraged to show their support.

Monmore Stadium owners Entain announced last week they would be pulling the plug on speedway at the venue, which has hosted the sport since 1928.

A Wolves Speedway statement read: "Tonight’s meeting has been postponed. Our next fixture is in one week’s time when we welcome Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday."

The Save Wolverhampton Speedway petition has surpassed 16,000 signatures. Find the petition here.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Speedway
Derek Bish

By Derek Bish

Deputy Sports Editor

Deputy sports editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News