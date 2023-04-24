Wolves Speedway's first scheduled meeting since stadium blow is postponed

Wolverhampton Speedway's future is in doubt

Wolves were due to face Leicester at Monmore tonight, with a bumper crowd expected as fans were encouraged to show their support.

Monmore Stadium owners Entain announced last week they would be pulling the plug on speedway at the venue, which has hosted the sport since 1928.

A Wolves Speedway statement read: "Tonight’s meeting has been postponed. Our next fixture is in one week’s time when we welcome Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday."