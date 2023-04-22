Apartments plan for historic Wolverhampton home built by Victorian industrialist

Beckminster House in Birches Barn Road, Penn, Wolverhampton. Photo: Stephen Symonds, chartered architect

Outline planning permission is being sought to redevelop the site of Beckminster House in Birches Barn Road, Penn, by demolishing a two-storey office extension and a number of outbuildings in order to change the use of the main house from administrative space to apartments.

The application, made by Anita Kaur of Great Barr-based GSP Developments Limited, also includes proposals to build a new apartment block along with hard and soft landscaping work.

In a report to council bosses, chartered architect Stephen Symonds, acting on behalf of Mrs Kaur, said: “The proposals for the site include the conversion of Beckminster House to form up to six individual apartments, the demolition of additions to the property that were mainly carried out in the 1970s, relandscaping of the lawned grounds and construction of a new three-storey apartment block to the rear portion of the site adjacent to Holly Grove.

“Historically, the main house was constructed in and around 1845 as a luxury residence for local ironmaster and industrialist John William Sparrow, along with his family. Throughout its long lifespan, Beckminster House has been a Family Residence, a school for children with special needs, a base for the local Home Guard during World War II – and most recently a teacher training facility run by the Wolverhampton Council.

“Over the years there have been a number of marked additions to the property, the main one being the construction of a large two-storey linked wing in the 1970s comprising of additional offices and training/meeting rooms. The original lodge, situated adjacent to the entrance driveway – although remaining mainly unaltered – provided further general office space up until the closure of the centre for council staff to relocate.

“In 1992, the house – together with the boundary wall fronting Birches Barn Road – were both Grade II listed for their local architectural merit. Work has yet to be started upon,” added the report.

“The lodge on the site was granted planning permission in December last year to be converted to a child care home for up to four children in a family-style environment. The site is located in a now predominantly well established residential area with a varied mix of housing – the majority of which is comprised of traditional detached and semi-detached properties built between the 1930s and 1950s.

“Various amenities are available within the immediate area, whilst Wolverhampton city centre is only a few minutes away by car or public transport.

“With the existing house having three storeys, plus a basement, together with more recent surrounding residential development comprising of three storeys generally, the new residential element proposed should not prove overbearing in overall size or proportion,” it added.