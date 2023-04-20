Notification Settings

Drivers warned to expect delays after multi-vehicle crash in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Motorists driving through a city centre have been warned to expect delays following a multi-vehicle collision.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the Bilston Street Island after an earlier crash. Photo: Google Street Map
The area around Bilston Street Island in Wolverhampton was left heavily congested on the entrance at Bilston Road following the collision, which happened around 9am on Thursday.

Drivers on the road and heading towards the city centre island, where the Metro passes over, have been told to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Heavy congestion on approaches to Bilston Street Island in Wolverhampton due to an earlier multiple-vehicle road traffic collision, which has been moved onto Bilston Road.

"Allow extra travel time."











