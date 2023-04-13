Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage girl rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A teenage girl has been left with "potentially serious injuries" after being hit by a van in Wolverhampton.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital. Photo Rachel Lambert
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital. Photo Rachel Lambert

The pedestrian was hit by a van on the junction of Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road at 12.45pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 12.45pm to reports of an RTC at the junction of Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a pedestrian and a van had been involved in a collision."

The spokesman added: "The pedestrian, a female teenager, was treated for potentially serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance to New Cross Hospital for further treatment."

Driver Rachel Lambert saw the paramedics dealing with the situation.

She said: "Prayers for pedestrian hit at Neachells Lane today."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News