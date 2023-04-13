Teenage girl rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Wolverhampton

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital. Photo Rachel Lambert

The pedestrian was hit by a van on the junction of Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road at 12.45pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 12.45pm to reports of an RTC at the junction of Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a pedestrian and a van had been involved in a collision."

The spokesman added: "The pedestrian, a female teenager, was treated for potentially serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance to New Cross Hospital for further treatment."

Driver Rachel Lambert saw the paramedics dealing with the situation.