Motorists warned about multiple road closures throughout April

Wolverhampton motorists face roadworks throughout April

A combination of Wolverhampton Council implement long-awaited highways improvements, Severn Trent Water replacing pipes and other utility companies improving their underground infrastructure will see roads closed, one way systems created and diversions enforced.

From the Thursday, April 13 until Friday April 14 between 7:30pm and 5am Wergs Road will be closed from The Rock to the city limits. The Rock closed its entire length in both directions.

The diversion will be Henwood Road, Bridgnorth Road, Jenny Walkers Lane,WrottesleyPark Road and vice versa.

From Saturday, April 15 until April 16 from 7.30pm until 5am Oxford Street will be closed in both directions between Black Country Route and Great Bridge Road.

The diversion will be Black Country Route, Black Country New Road, High Street and vice versa.

On Monday, April 17 between 9:30am and 3.30pm Wightwick Bank and Mill Lane will be closed in both directions with motorists being diverted down Bridgnorth Road, The Holloway, Church Road, School Road and vice versa.

On Tuesday, April 18 between 9:30am and 2.30pm Windmill Lane and Finchfield Hill will be closed with the diversion on Castlecroft Road, Finchfield Road West, Finchfield Hill, Bridgnorth Road and vice versa.

On Wednesday, April 19 between 09:30am and 3.30pm Biddings Lane will be closed and Shaw Road shut in both directions between its junctions with Biddings Lane/Meadow Lane and Birmingham New Road.

Meadow Lane will also be closed in both directions at its junction with Shaw Road and Biddings Lane with the diversion Anchor Road, Black Country Route, Birmingham New Road, Ivyhouse Lane, Fullwoods End, Havacre Lane and vice versa.

On Thursday, April 20 between 08am and 5pjm Mandale Road and Lambert Road will be closed forcing vehicles to divert down Eastcote Road, Norbury Road, Inchlaggan Road, Raynor Road and vice versa.

Also on Thursday between 9:30am and 2.30pm Mill Lane and Rookery Road will be closed with the diversion being Prestwood Road West, Long Knowle Lane, Black Halve Lane, Cannock Road and vice versa.

On Friday, April 21 between 7am and 5pm Bradley Lane will close in its entirety and Cross Street will be shut from RoseStreet/WilkinsonAvenue to its junction with Bradley Lane.

All of the above roadsworks is for "preparatory works prior to carriageway surface dressing".

The following road closures are to allow Wolverhampton Council to install anti-skid surfaces and paint lines.

On Wednesday, April 12 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Salop Street closed from its junction with School Street to its junction with Victoria Street. Worcester Street will be closed from Pitt Street to Salop Street, Cleveland Street closed from SalopStreet/Victoria Street/Worcester Street to its junction.