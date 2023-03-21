Around 600 helped to land jobs in Wolverhampton through council scheme

City Council employees Megal Culpitt, Ellie Bees, Billy Roberts, Brad Whiles, Jas Kaur, Meena Dulku, Ben Evans and Councillor Chris Burden.

Wolverhampton Council revealed the number secured a job through the Wolves at Work scheme with 149 landing roles at the authority.

The programme offers one-to-one support for residents in the city looking to work or progress in their careers and is a free service.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: “Supporting our residents into jobs, skills and training is one of the key priorities for the city.

“Over the last 12 months, 600 local people have been supported into jobs with city employers, with 149 of these recruited into jobs with Wolverhampton Council – all with the help of the council’s skills team which includes the successful Wolves At Work programme.

“Recruitment with local employers has covered a range of roles from construction and childcare to education and engineering.”

The service is available to people who are highly skilled professionals as well as those without any work experience. Residents are offered their own dedicated work coach who offers support with CVs, help to complete job applications and interview practice, advice on training courses and in-work benefits and access to hundreds of local jobs through our links with employers.

Meena Dulku, age 22 from Wolverhampton, who was recruited into a job at the authority;s customer services team in January, said: “When I finished university, I felt very stressed and was not enjoying my part time jobs and I didn’t know what the next steps were for me.

“I met with the council’s Wolves At Work team who introduced me to managers who would be interested in my abilities for a role at the council. They helped me to prepare for interview which made me feel reassured.

“The team I’m now working in is very supportive, my managers are very understanding and approachable and my colleagues have become good friends. I enjoy my job and I am happy working for the council.

“I recommend anyone who’s looking for a job to get in touch with the Wolves at Work team. I can’t be more grateful to them for making such an effort to help me find a job!”