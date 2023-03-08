Wolverhampton family 'unable to use' front door due to massive tree root

Rashpal Singh Athwal outside his front door

Rashpal Singh Athwal, who lives in the house on Lonsdale Road, in Penn, said the issue first began to cause them trouble in 2019.

Four years later the situation has still not been resolved, with the roots stopping outside their front door, while nearby drains have been blocked.

It has meant visitors have been forced to walk to the back of the home to get access and has proved especially difficult during Christmas time.

Mr Athwal, who has lived in the house since 1978, said: “It’s been an issue since 2019 when we saw the pavement was starting to come up and crack.

“We realised at the front of the door the concrete was starting to crack. We still can’t use the front door and when someone comes, we have to tell them to come up through the driveway to get to the back of the house.

“How would you feel if you’ve got guests coming at Christmas time and you have to say ‘Go and use to the back door’? It’s not right.”

Rashpal Singh Athwal with the tree which is causing the issues

The 69-year-old said the family had enlisted a specialist for £1,600 to conduct a check of the root and put together a report to Wolverhampton Council but claimed the authority “didn’t want to know”.

He is now hoping the authority will chop down the tree root, which “luckily” stops at the front door and does not go underneath the home, and take care of the related issues including with the drain – as well as cover the costs of the report.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: “The tree in question forms part of an established avenue of trees which runs along the public highway.

“All tree management decisions made by the council need to be taken with a view to the long-term health and stability of the tree in relation to both local residents and highway users.