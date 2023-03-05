New Wolverhampton University graduate already helping prisoners with mental health problems

Christopher Gettins

Christopher Gettins, aged 25, achieved first-class honours in Mental Health Nursing at the university0.

He works as a registered mental health nurse at NHS Inclusion in the Health in Justice Services team, providing mental health services in over 24 prison establishments across the UK.

Alongside his role, Chris will work closely with the University of Wolverhampton and has recently become a visiting lecturer at Queens University Belfast, to share his experience and highlight the benefits of nursing in prisons.

Having lived experience of mental illness and continuing to fight the battle of depression, the 25-year-old states it’s important to him to be working towards providing the best possible care for patients and transforming lives for the better.

He said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be graduating - it still hasn’t sunk in, and I qualified back in September. I faced some difficult hurdles along the way, including stressors with my own mental health; so, I’m ecstatic to have made it.

“With Wolverhampton being within the heart of the Midlands and being such a supportive environment, it was a no-brainer to join a university that has its students at its core.”

Chris has been an advocate for the wellbeing of others and was quickly nominated to be course rep for his cohort and progressed to become School Representative for Nursing, representing all nursing students across City and Telford campus.

He was shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards 2022 and was a finalist for ‘Most Inspirational Student of the Year’ and Student Mental Health Nurse of the Year.

He said: “Being announced as a finalist in the Student Nursing Times Awards was such an incredible feeling. If I could go back and re-live one moment, it would have to be the build-up to the awards; having my photo with my peers and our iconic ‘Wolf in Wolves’ - the sculpture, dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health awareness. The recognition meant so much to me on a personal level – and is one of the reasons why I am who I am today.”

During his studies, the ambitious nurse worked with the University’s Academic Lead, Clare Dickens MBE, to develop and shape a suicide prevention project and showcased his involvement at a city-wide conference at the University.

He added: “The University has offered me endless opportunities which have made me into the professional I am today. From being involved in shaping life-changing projects and being recognised at a national level for my commitment and dedication to mental health nursing – my student journey has been remarkable.