Appeal to find missing woman, 81, last seen on CCTV footage in Wolverhampton pub

Wolverhampton Published:

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 81-year-old woman who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

Josephine, 81, was last seen at The Tiger Pub in Wednesfield and was wearing a black mac and black trousers. She was captured on CCTV footage.

