Major Wolverhampton route to close on Monday for start of two-year Severn Trent pipe replacing works

Cannock Road will be closed from Monday

The giant utility company is spending £2.3 million replacing four miles of water pipes around Fallings Park starting with the stretch of the Cannock Road closing on Monday.

Some of the pipes being replaced are almost 50 years old and have become renowned for bursting causing chaos for residents and commuters.

The A460 Cannock Road will be shut to motorists both ways between the junctions of Victoria Road and Bushbury Road until June.

Wolverhampton City Council used the Road Traffic Act to force the closure of the road to enable Severn Trent Water to carry out essential work.

Severn Trent will begin work with the support of working partners Onsite and with the entire project expected to be completed by 2025.

The company will be working in various locations around the Fallings Park area of Wolverhampton, using a series of traffic management in order to keep teams and road users safe at all time, while maintaining access to homes, shops and businesses.

The first stage will start on Cannock Road and at the junction with Bushbury Road, and then towards Victoria Road until May.

Cat Webb, from Severn Trent said: “While our network serves our customers and communities well, as pipes get older, it’s vital we upgrade them so our customers can continue to enjoy a reliable water supply.

"We know along Cannock Road especially, that there has been problems with pipes bursting, and that’s something we want to stop – which is exactly why we’re investing this money, to do just that.

"It’s important for us to know that our pipes in the area are fit for the future, and in the best possible condition. As this minimises the chances of any potential issues such as leaks or bursts, that can cause issues.”

Miss Webb added: “Due to the location of our pipes, we are having to use traffic management to safely make the essential upgrades.

“While every effort has been made to make sure this work causes as minimal disruption as possible, we are sorry for any inconvenience it will cause. However, when this work is completed those living in and around the area will be able to enjoy a reliable supply for years to come.”

Lambert Road will also be closed in both directions at its junction with Cannock Road. A diversion will be put in place for the Cannock Road closure which will see vehicles using Victoria Road and Bushbury Roads, and visa versa.