Petrol station in Wolverhampton given go-ahead to demolish existing car wash facility and replace it with EV charging points

Compton Service Station on Bridgnorth Road. Photo: Google Street View

Compton Service Station on Bridgnorth Road was granted permission for the development this week, with operating hours for both the garage and the EV station set to remain at 7am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Approving the Motor Fuel Group application, planning officer Megan Benbow said: “The addition of the electric vehicle charging points will help contribute towards renewable sustainable energy and help the air quality of the area. Operating hours will stay the same to mitigate any potential noise and disturbance to residents in the surrounding area.

“Lighting for the charging points has also been conditioned to only be on when they are in use for the same reason. Although the development will be visible from the street, it will not have an impact on neighbouring properties.”

Rahma Dwimunali of agents CarneySweeney, acting on behalf of the applicants, added: “The UK has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 28 per cent by 2035 and moving to net zero by 2050. As part of the net zero strategy, the government has placed an emphasis on electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK.

“Although it is difficult to know precisely how much charging will be required, forecasts suggest that at least 280,000 to 480,000 public charge points will be needed by 2030 – more than ten times the current number of 25,000.

“Rapid charging for longer journeys located in areas such as on motorways and in remote areas will be particularly important. At present, it is understood that the uneven spread of EV charging facilities significantly hinders the take-up of electric vehicles, due to potential servicing constraints. En-route charging for longer journeys is deemed crucial to support the switch to EV and reduce concerns about charge ‘range anxiety’,” she said.