Wolverhampton prepares for all-out May elections

One significant change to the ballot is the introduction of voter ID, which will require all electors to produce a form of photo identification – such as a passport, driving licence, immigration document or PASS card – to be eligible to vote.

This year’s elections will also be conducted in accordance with the new ward boundaries which come in to force on polling day – Thursday, May 4 – following the Local Government Boundary Commission review.

In a report to the council’s governance and ethics committee, electoral services and scrutiny manager Laura Noonan said: “All-out elections are where all councillors are elected to office once every four years. Election by thirds is the current system in place in Wolverhampton, where one third of the councillors are elected to office in three years out of four years.

“In the fourth year there are no elections, which is known as a fallow year. The Department for Levelling Up Communities and Housing has confirmed that following this all-out election, the fallow year will remain in 2025 and will not be moved to 2024 as requested.

“This means that we will have election by thirds in 2024, fallow in 2025 and then election by thirds in 2026, 2027 and 2028, which will also include the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections and West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) mayoral elections.

“If an elector’s photo ID has expired, it will still be accepted as long as the photo is still a good likeness of the elector. The government have agreed to review the effect of Voter ID based on turnout at the May 2023 polls,” she added.

The council’s returning officer will be holding a candidates and agents’ briefing on March 6 at 5.30pm for prospective candidates and agents. There will also be a candidates and agents’ briefing after the nomination period on April 12 at 5.30pm for all those standing for election.

Nominations can be made on weekdays from 10am on March 27 until 4pm on Tuesday, April 4. The deadline to register to vote is April 17, to apply to vote by post is 5pm on April 18, and to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on April 25.

“The designated polling stations were agreed by full council in November. There are 125 polling stations, 106 venues, 19 double stations, six temporary stations and 15 schools,” said Ms Noonan.

“Presiding officers will drop off ballot boxes at Aldersley after the poll closes on Thursday, May 4. It is anticipated that this will be completed by 1am. The postal votes that have been handed in at the polling station will be processed during the final opening session.

“All ballot boxes will be stored at each count table ready for counting the next day. Security will be employed to ensure the safety and security of the boxes overnight. The verification of all wards will then start at 10am on Friday, May 5. Three candidates will be elected for each ward.”