Man found unconscious in 'critical condition' after late night city centre assault

The man was found on Market Street in Wolverhampton in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google Street Map

The 38-year-old man was found unconscious and with a severe head injury on Market Street in Wolverhampton on Saturday morning at around 2.30am.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage and have spoken to witnesses, but has also called on anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left seriously injured following an assault in Wolverhampton city centre early this morning.

"The 38-year-old was found unconscious around 2.30am on Market Street.

"The man suffered a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition.

"We're exploring CCTV and have spoken to witnesses, but believe there were more people who saw what happened and haven’t spoken to us.