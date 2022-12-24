Man found unconscious in 'critical condition' after late night city centre assault

The 38-year-old man was found unconscious and with a severe head injury on Market Street in Wolverhampton on Saturday morning at around 2.30am.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
West Midlands Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage and have spoken to witnesses, but has also called on anyone with any information to come forward.
A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left seriously injured following an assault in Wolverhampton city centre early this morning.
"The 38-year-old was found unconscious around 2.30am on Market Street.
"The man suffered a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition.
"We're exploring CCTV and have spoken to witnesses, but believe there were more people who saw what happened and haven’t spoken to us.
"If you can help please get in touch quoting 20/1045410/22."