Metro station cut off at weekend due to bridge work

Tram services will not travel over Wishbone Bridge during the weekend due to essential maintenance works

The essential maintenance work on Wishbone bridge in Wolverhampton will take place between 12pm on Saturday, December 3 and 6am on Monday, December 5.

It means that services will be unable to travel to and from Wolverhampton St Georges, with all services starting and finishing at The Royal, running every 12 minutes.

