Metro station cut off at weekend due to bridge work

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A tram terminus will be cut off over the weekend due to essential maintenance work on a bridge.

Tram services will not travel over Wishbone Bridge during the weekend due to essential maintenance works
The essential maintenance work on Wishbone bridge in Wolverhampton will take place between 12pm on Saturday, December 3 and 6am on Monday, December 5.

It means that services will be unable to travel to and from Wolverhampton St Georges, with all services starting and finishing at The Royal, running every 12 minutes.

A spokesman for Midlands Metro said: "Due to essential maintenance work to Wishbone bridge, trams will not be operate between Wolverhampton St George's & The Royal from 12pm on Saturday, December 3 until 6am on Monday 5th December.

"Trams will run every 12 min between Edgbaston & The Royal."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

