Wolverhampton firm taking on climate change with the help of algae

Tony Wortley checks gas content with a laser

As CO2 emissions wreak havoc on the environment, CarSeq is using innovative technology to capture carbon from the atmosphere through the use of algae.

While clean energy sources will help to reduce emissions, CarSeq is hoping to tackle the damage that has already been done and reduce the presence of these gases in the air.

Co-founder of CarSeq, Tony Wortley, explains: "A photobioreactor is a device that utilises light and natural, biological processes to accomplish a required result/output.

"In this case the output is the stripping of carbon dioxide from the air in the atmosphere.

"Utilising algae in a photobioreactor is nothing new, but in all other examples the end product is the algae itself and what it can be used for. In our case it is more of a waste product with lots of potential."

Neil Roberts, Tony Wortley and Dr Brian Johnston

Research suggests that algae can be 400 times as effective as trees at capturing carbon dioxide, so CarSeq hopes their photobioreactor could help the UK reach its target goal of zero emissions.

"It has a capability of reproducing four to six times a day in ideal conditions," Tony added, "so a device of this size should be able to do the same as about 400 trees.

"So it could take a big chunk of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over a year. That's what we're trying to do is things like carbon offsetting - the fact that we've already got too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

"Solar panels and turbines will get you to carbon zero, but is doing nothing about the problem we've got already. And we're going to be continuing to put carbon dioxide out in the atmosphere until at least 2050. So we've got to take that carbon dioxide back out of the atmosphere and that is where this comes in."

Neil Roberts checks on an algae strain

Tony hopes that the photobioreactors could be used by businesses to reduce their carbon emissions, and could be linked to a building's heating, ventilation, air conditioning or exhaust system to extract carbon dioxide directly.

Alternatively, the technology could be used to offset a business's emissions.

Tony said: "So if a company has a manufacturing process whereby it produces too much carbon dioxide that you can't immediately undo, or can't ever undo, then this will give you the opportunity on a very cost-effective footprint, to have a few of these tanks to offset what they're doing.

"And because there will be things like carbon taxes, it will become punitive to actually have emissions. So this would actually be a very, very cheap way. And it's natural."

Dr Brian Johnston performs a cell count.

The co-founder of CarSeq set on this path as a result of another existential threat to humanity; the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony used to run Tony's Delicatessen and Alice's Tearooms in the heart of Wolverhampton, but the businesses were struck down by the pandemic.

Reevaluating what he wanted to do with his life, Tony looked back to his microbiology degree and decided to take on a whole new venture, founding CarSeq with Neil Roberts.

Expanding on their vision, Tony said: "We are motivated to do anything we can to help undo the damage done to our planet’s climate over the last 100 years.

"We have united a collective of local experts, enthusiasts, officials and backers in order to drive everyone to a carbon negative future.

"While we appreciate world governments pressing for a carbon zero future by 2050, we don’t believe this is anywhere near ambitious enough and does not do anything to address the damage already done; the damage that is causing the permafrost to thaw, the extreme forest fires, the melting icecaps and the bizarre weather conditions that seem to be in the news on a weekly basis.

"How often have we heard the phrase – someone should do something about it? But who is that someone? The Government, the local authorities, big business, charities – the truth is we don’t think that anyone is going to do it, anytime soon – so we are!