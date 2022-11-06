More than £10,000 raised for Wolverhampton taxi driver whose death sparked murder probe

Nine Elms Lane

ABC Cars driver Anakh Singh and father-of-two was found in critical condition, in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village, on October 31.

He was a worshipper at Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara, in Cannock Road, where the congregation has being paying tribute to him.

The temple's Committee President Mr Balraj Singh Atwal said: "Anakh was a valued member of the congregation at the gurdwara. He was often there helping out and performing kirtan (hymns).

"He will be greatly missed and everyone is very saddened to hear the news about this tragedy in the local community."

A JustGiving page set up by Wolverhampton-based ABC Cars to raise money for his family on Friday had topped £10,000 by Saturday afternoon, easily surpassing the £2,000 target.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Merridale, has appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with Mr Singh's murder. He was remanded in custody until December 5.