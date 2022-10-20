Wolverhampton's version of housing scheme likely to be finished by 2025

Council chiefs are putting together their own plan as well as Sandwell, Walsall and Dudley after the controversial Black Country Plan fully collapsed.

The original plan would have seen over 77,000 built up to 2039 across the four areas with around 7,700 set for belt land – to the anger of campaigners.

But it fell apart when Dudley Council's leader Councillor Patrick Harley withdrew from the scheme and would not sacrifice the land to keep others happy.

Now it has emerged Wolverhampton chiefs is working rapidly to develop a new plan – which will be ready by early 2025 – to cover a period up to 2040.

A report, due to be discussed next week by the cabinet, said: "A large amount of work has been undertaken and resources expended over an extended period of time to progress the BCP to an advanced stage.

"For the reasons set out (about Dudley withdrawing from the plan), there is an urgent need for Wolverhampton to prepare and adopt a new Local Plan as soon as possible.

"Each of the remaining authorities, Walsall, Sandwell and Wolverhampton have agreed the best route forward following the sudden withdrawal of Dudley is to produce their own plans, whilst at the same time working closely together and meeting the duty to cooperate."

The report adds the anticipated budget for the plan is £290,000 but is an estimate and subject to change. A further £50,000 has been included in the expenditure for Black Country Plan works included over 2022/2023 which have "either been completed or almost completed".

It added: "The council will be carefully looking at what options there may be to recover these wasted costs."

Earlier this week Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said the proposals had cost in excess of £1 million and the four authorities would try to reclaim the cash from Dudley Council.

And the chief potentially plunged the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill metro extension into jeopardy after he withdrew its support amid the fallout from the Black Country Plan.

Mr Bird said at the time: "I would not support it, certainly. I went out to bat for the Brierley Hill and Wednesbury extension and there was no benefit to Walsall at all, but I instead looked at the benefits it would have for the region.