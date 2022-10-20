Charity was following fridge test rules when man died in Wolverhampton house fire

Emergency service vehicles at the scene in Dickens Road, Low Hill

Keith Holmes, aged 49, only moved into the property run by charity People Potential Possibilities (P3) days before his room at McHugh House, in Dickens Road, Low Hill, Wolverhampton, caught fire on December 31, last year. He from fatal asphyxia and smoke inhalation.

In a statement to the Express & Star, P3 said it hoped to give reassurance that it had been "following appropriate health and safety policy and processes within the service" and "reaffirms our absolute commitment to the safety of the people we support".

Following the inquest Black Country Area Coroner Joanne Lees recorded a conclusion that that Mr Homes died as a result of an accident. She then submitted a prevention of future deaths regulation 28 report advising P3 to make changes to its maintenance practices after it emerged that a fridge in the first floor room had not been tested for two years.

However, since the publication of Mrs Lees' report the charity has stated that it wanted to clarify that under the regulations fridge testing was required only every four years and that the fridge in Mr Holmes' room at the time of the incident complied with the rules.

In a statement P3's chief executive Mark Simms explained: "During the pandemic P3 followed all expert guidance and advice from the relevant public health authorities about how to manage our premises, their maintenance and any associated risks. Following this expert advice a risk assessment was completed on April 17, 2020 for McHugh House, in Dickens Road, Low Hill, Wolverhampton and updated at appropriate regular intervals.

"We followed the statutory advice to balance our obligation to both the people we support and our employees to limit the risk of Covid infection and keep everyone safe. Crucially, this was reinforced by guidance issued June 30, 2020 by Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together which emphasised the risks posed by Covid should outweigh the risks that may be associated with a fire.

"Therefore, in line with the received advice P3’s maintenance department only undertook urgent and essential work during the pandemic. This is why our usual annual PAT testing had not been undertaken, but we must stress we were still compliant, as regulations only require PAT testing to be completed once every four years on fridges.

"Following this tragedy we acted immediately to continue to exceed the statutory requirements and completed PAT testing on 10 January 2022, which found no faulty electrical equipment."

Mr Simms also stated: "P3 remains deeply saddened by the death of Keith Holmes and we once again offer our sincere condolences to his family."

An investigation failed to determine whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault involving a fridge in Mr Holmes room due to extensive damage to the fridge, or by the ignition of Mr Holmes’ clothing or bedding caused by smoking materials which then transferred burning material closer to the fridge.

A total of 13, mainly young adult residents, managed to get outside as firefighters arrived.