Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disruption warning as West Midlands Metro running reduced timetable due to strike action

WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

West Midlands Metro will be running a reduced timetable today due to industrial action.

Strike action began last Saturday and will also take place today and Thursday
Strike action began last Saturday and will also take place today and Thursday

Severe disruptions to Metro services are expected, Transport for West Midlands have announced.

Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months, with the first one held last Saturday.

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

Further strike action will be taking place on Thursday.

During today and Thursday, there will be no tram services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village, but trams will be running between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull street from 7.30am until 6pm.

The following Saturday, October 22 will also have strike action taking place, and the services will run the same as on October 15, from 8am until 5pm.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.

Strikes have been taking place by rail workers, barristers, postal workers, and teachers.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Dudley
Sandwell
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News