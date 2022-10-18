Disruption warning as West Midlands Metro running reduced timetable due to strike action

Strike action began last Saturday and will also take place today and Thursday

Severe disruptions to Metro services are expected, Transport for West Midlands have announced.

Service Update



There are changes to our service today due to industrial action

-Trams are operating up to every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's & Bull Street only.

-The first tram will leave Bull Street & Wolverhampton at 07:30



Full details👉https://t.co/oT7MfvPueE pic.twitter.com/7KNCFXnqMo — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) October 18, 2022

Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months, with the first one held last Saturday.

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

Further strike action will be taking place on Thursday.

During today and Thursday, there will be no tram services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village, but trams will be running between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull street from 7.30am until 6pm.

The following Saturday, October 22 will also have strike action taking place, and the services will run the same as on October 15, from 8am until 5pm.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.