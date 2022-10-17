Standing room only as rural pub near Wolverhampton reopens to great reception

The Boycott Arms reopened on Friday

The Boycott Arms in Upper Ludstone has been given a new look since being taken over by Charlotte Jones on October 4.

Changes have included installing Sky Sports and BT Sport to the revamped bar area, while the children's play area has been moved from the opposite side of the road outside to the rear of the pub.

For the opening night under Charlotte's management, Wolverhampton-based band FRUITMACHINES performed to delighted customers and staff.

The Boycott Arms , Upper Ludstone, is open for business again

Writing on social media after the event, Charlotte said: "To say our opening night was a success is an understatement!! Thank you to every single one of you that walked through the doors to support us and for everyone who has been working behind the scenes!!!

"Thank you to my amazing staff! You all worked so hard!!! Here’s to many more fun filled nights!!!"

Photos from the evening showed standing room only as customers poured in to experience the revamped pub.

Landlady Charlotte Jones said: "It was really, really good. It was ram packed, you couldn't move. We had around 180-200 people through the door.

"It's been busy all through the weekend. Saturday there was a steady flow of people. It's been a great weekend."

The pub has been given a makeover inside

Mrs Jones said she had received good feedback, and that everyone who visited over the weekend was happy the pub was open again.

"Everything has been really positive, I'm quite impressed. It's gone better than how I thought."

The introduction of live football in the bar has also gone down well, with several customers coming in purely to watch the televised games over the weekend.

The Boycott Arms is open from midday to 10pm Sunday-Wednesday and midday to 11pm on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, with cooked food being introduced on November 1.