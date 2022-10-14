New book charting the history of Boningale being launched this weekend

St Chad's Church

The book has been researched and written by John Stretton, chairman of the Albrighton and District Historical Society.

He said: “Boningale is one of those lovely little places that you can drive past without realising or giving it a second thought. I felt that the village deserved its place in our local history”.

The book follows a successful heritage exhibition held at St Chads Church in 2017.

The book launch starts at 2.30pm, entrance is free and refreshments will be available afterwards in the school room, donations welcome.

The book will be priced at £10 all of which goes to support the work of St Chads Church.