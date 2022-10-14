'It was really emotional' – Wolverhampton school attack hero Lisa Potts reunited with former pupil she saved

Reunited: Lisa Potts with former pupil Anton Wright

Anton Wright was a three-year-old in nursery when paranoid schizophrenic Horrett Campbell entered St Lukes Primary School in Blakenhall armed with a machete on July 8, 1996.

Now a strapping 31-year-old father, Anton was at the awards through his capacity as Wolverhampton Council's youth participation worker. The moment the last speech ended he made a beeline for teacher who was stabbed protecting her pupils.

He said: "As soon as I heard Miss Potts was going to be here I knew I had to come and say thank you.

"I was only three when it happened and was locked in a room when he came in, I still remember seeing all the blood on the floor when we were led out to safety. The memories come back now and then, but being here now with Miss Potts is amazing, what she did on that day was incredible."

He added: "My heart was pounding when I came up to speak to her, it is really really emotional. Tonight has been wonderful anyway with all these wonderful young people being recognised but meeting Miss Potts has made it unforgettable."

Miss Potts, now Mrs Webb after marrying her husband Dave, was given the Freedom of Wolverhampton earlier this year and received the George Medal for bravery after recovering from several stab wounds.

She said: "I've not seen Anton for 26 years but I recognised him as soon as he came to say hello. He was a cute little three-year-old the last time I saw him, I certainly had a little tear in my eye when he came to say hello.

"I still get my former pupils and their parents stop me in the street and say thank you, which is lovely."

She added: "It has been 26 years since that day and a lot has changed since, I did go back to St Lukes for six months but it was very hard. I was only 21-years-old, now I go into schools with my Believe to Achieve Foundation.

"These awards tonight have been really fantastic, hearing all the youngster's stories is so inspiring. And to meet Anton tonight has really been the icing on the cake."

Lisa, now 47, has been given 22 awards for bravery, she and three children were injured that day, and for her charity work helping local schoolchildren.

In July 1996 Campbell, armed with a machete, attacked pupils and staff at St Lukes primary school in Blakenhall. He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

When Campbell was sentenced the following March, the judge ordered that he be detained indefinitely in a secure mental hospital. Experts warned he was too psychotic to be held in prison and that it was unlikely he would ever make a full recovery.