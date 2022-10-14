Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aerial images show Wolverhampton's historic Royal Hospital being transformed into nearly 200 homes

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

New aerial images have revealed the progress of a project transforming Wolverhampton's historic Royal Hospital into nearly 200 homes.

Aerial pictures over the former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built
Aerial pictures over the former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built

Work started in September last year after a deal was agreed between Walsall Housing Group (whg) and developer Jessup.

The huge former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built
The huge former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built
The huge former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built
The huge former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built

The Grade II-listed building off the ring road is being restored and converted into apartments for people aged over 55.

An additional 123 homes for affordable rent and 31 for shared ownership will be built on land to the rear of the hospital building.

The completed site will also include a large open space and pedestrianised area to help connect the new development with the city centre.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Property
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News