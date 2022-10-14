Aerial images show Wolverhampton's historic Royal Hospital being transformed into nearly 200 homes

Aerial pictures over the former Royal Hospital development site, where 200 homes are being built

Work started in September last year after a deal was agreed between Walsall Housing Group (whg) and developer Jessup.

The Grade II-listed building off the ring road is being restored and converted into apartments for people aged over 55.

An additional 123 homes for affordable rent and 31 for shared ownership will be built on land to the rear of the hospital building.