Crash at Wolverhampton roundabout causes delays of 15 minutes

By Lisa O'Brien

Motorists have been warned of 15 minute delays following a crash at a busy Wolverhampton roundabout.

Bilston Street Island, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Bilston Street Island, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The crash happened on Bilston Street Island this morning.

It caused heavy congestion on the Lower Horseley Fields and Wednesfield Road approach towards Wolverhampton.

Drivers have been warned to allow extra time for their journey.

