Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn heading to Wolverhampton after sons' fight is cancelled

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn event in Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 22

Taking to the stage for the first time ever in Wolverhampton, the two British Boxing legends will be discussing their bitter rivalry since the 90s, which has now even run down to the sons.

Their sons Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn were due to fight this past weekend on Saturday, October 8, but the bout was cancelled just one day before due to a drug test failure in Benn’s pre-fight test.

As if there was another talking point needed for the event, there will no doubt be high tensions following the controversy of their sons’ fight cancellation.

ShowFighter in conjunction with Goldstar Promotions are bringing the two legends to the Porsche Centre in Wolverhampton in less than two weeks time. Limited tickets are available for the exclusive event.

Director of ShowFighter, Andy Sahota said: “Nigel Benn was my boxing hero, and so it is a great honour to be able to bring that hero to my city.

“To be able to host both Benn and Chris Eubank in Wolverhampton is an honour.”

ShowFighter recently hosted ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury at KK’s Steel Mill in June, in a sell-out event. Some of the names the company has hosted includes Anthony Joshua, Floyd Mayweather, and also the two visiting Wolverhampton next week - Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Andy Sahota with Anthony Joshua at a ShowFighter event in 2018

The two previously held an event in Birmingham which was a smash-hit, with over 600 people in attendance. Nigel Benn’s son even turned up to the event, and so guests attending the Wolverhampton night on October 22, may even be treated to a surprise appearance.

Ashley Walters, British Actor, best known for his role in hit-series on Netflix, Top Boy, will be attending the event.

Guests attending will be treated to live entertainment, an authentic gourmet meal, a live auction for limited merchandise including exclusive memorabilia signed by guests Benn and Eubank.

Pic at KK's Steel Mill, where Tyson Fury had a special event going on..

There will also be opportunities for a meet and greet with the two stars, before hearing them share their stories, discussing their bitter rivalry from the 90s, which has run up until this day.

The event is being held at the Porsche Centre on Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, October 22, from 6.30pm.

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton Sales executive John Goddard and ShowFighter events promoter, Andy Sahota

Jodi Macdonald, manager of Porsche Wolverhampton said: “Porsche Centre Wolverhampton are excited to have the opportunity to host two boxing legends in our centre, and be in partnership with ShowFighter for this exclusive event.”

Speaking about the partnership with Porsche, Mr Sahota said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with such a prestigious brand such as Porsche, and we want to form a lasting partnership bringing the biggest names here.

“We’ve been working with Porsche since July, and this is a way for them to give back to their customers, by hosting such an event at their showroom.”

With tensions currently running high between the two families due to a rivalry from the 90s plus the added tension of their two sons having a fight cancelled at the last minute in controversial circumstances, this event is not one to miss.

Tickets can be purchased online: the-hate-game-with-benn-and-eubank-tickets