Plans to turn historic former Wolverhampton pub into six-bedroom family home turned down

The Old Stag's Head pub in Church Hill, Upper Penn, Wolverhampton

The Old Stag’s Head in Church Hill, Upper Penn – a once hugely popular watering hole – has stood empty since October 2018 following a steady decline in passing and local trade, which led to its eventual closure.

The landmark building, which dates back to 1831, was eventually put up for sale and purchased by Mr Jasdeep Sahota, who submitted a planning application to convert it for residential purposes.

However, council planners this week refused the bid on the grounds that it would result in the loss of a valued community asset and meeting place.

Councillor Stephanie Haynes said: “I have been working with the Penn Residents’ Association for many months on this and other issues. The Old Stag’s Head is a great historic building steeped in history. It was – and is – much loved by Penn residents.

“In the past it has been a very popular pub and eating house and was at times renowned for the meals served there. I am aware there has been a strength of feeling against it being given planning permission to be converted into a residential house.

“I know that there is a consensus amongst the residents that it should remain as a community asset and that it should become something along the lines of a community hub/coffee shop/microbrewery,” she added.

“The derelict state of the building is obviously a cause for concern to all residents, myself included. Together with Penn Residents’ Association we are investigating various avenues of funding for the historic building to be restored for community use once again.”

In a statement outlining the council’s decision, planning officer Vijay Kaul said: “The loss of the public house would lead to an unacceptable impact on the

local community, corroborated by the significant number of objections received which confirm there is a local need and support for its retention.

“The existing site and its use contributes positively to the historic interest, character and appearance of the area, not only through the physical presence and features of the building, but through its long-established use as a public house.”

Located within the Vicarage Road (Penn) conservation area, the building is approximately 500m away from Penn Common. The surrounding area is a mixture of residential and agricultural, with both Penn Golf Club and Penn Cricket Club also nearby.

A heritage statement added: “It is lamentable that The Old Stag’s Head has lost its viability as a communal village pub. The building has stood in the centre of the village since before the Tithe map of 1839, and has historic significance locally as part of the village’s early development.

“Owing to its prominent location on the corner of Sedgley Road/Church Hill and Pennwood Lane, its visibility across the car park site and its relationship with the adjacent grade II* listed St Bartholmenew’s Church and village green, it is a local landmark.