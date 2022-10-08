Summer activity scheme declared a success as thousands take part in fun days, sporting activities and holiday clubs across Wolverhampton

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children and young people visited West Park and universal support practitioners from children’s services, who brought fun to families with free events in the city’s parks over the summer

This year’s Yo! Summer activity programme was held throughout the summer holidays.

More than 32,000 children, young people and their families enjoyed a wide range of activities, up from 12,000 the year before.

Highlights included athletics and multi sports at WV Active, where over 1,700 youngsters got involved over the six-week break, while nearly 1,900 young bookworms joined activities at the city’s libraries.

Other events included martial arts with Wolverhampton Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a popular summer camp at The Way, drama days with the Central Youth Theatre, a Rock School with WV10 Consortium and Tech Play with LearnPlay Foundation.

Nearly 500 children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) also enjoyed a variety of events organised by charities such as Let Us Play, which provided a huge range of activities over the holidays for five to 19-year-olds with SEND.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This year’s Yo! Summer programme was designed to bring children and young people of Wolverhampton together through an exciting programme of events throughout the summer holidays.

“With the combined help of over 45 partners and funding from the council and Department of Education, we certainly delivered a fantastic summer for our young people, and it was encouraging to see so many getting involved and making the most of the opportunities we created.

“The participation figures are very pleasing and shows that our Yo! Wolves school holiday programme is going from strength to strength. Plans for October half-term and the Christmas holidays are well underway to ensure we continue to provide activities and opportunities for a young people across the city.”