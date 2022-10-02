Bilston Town FC to get new car park after plans rubber-stamped by Wolverhampton chiefs

Bilston Town Football Club's Queen Street Ground. Photo: Google

Wolverhampton Council planners this week granted approval for the clearance of an overgrown stretch of ground off Lunt Road for use as matchday parking. The less-than one acre site will be used by the club under a community asset land transfer from the council.

The land is set within predominantly residential and commercial properties and is currently open scrubland with areas of fly tipping, domestic waste and knotweed growth, and clearance is considered a priority. It is also located within the abandoned South Staffordshire coalfield area.

Councillor Steve Simkins, who represents the area on the authority, said: “The fact that the club is getting its first proper car park at the football ground is fantastic news, and hopefully the first of many developments to take place there.

“We aim high in Bilston and our aspirations are to expand the ground further and hopefully get to the stage where we have a full stadium. The team can then be built on and further improved.

“The club already has a great following and this new car park will allow for even more visitors to get to the ground and park safely in a secure setting.”

Founded in 1894 and known as the Steelmen, Bilston Town FC are members of the Midland Football League and ​affiliated to Staffordshire Football Association.