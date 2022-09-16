Wolverhampton students lead tribute to The Queen

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/09/22.Staff and students from Wolverhampton College observe a two minute silence at Wellington Road Campus, Bilston, in honour of the Queen..Uniform public services students...

Pupils at Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road campus, in Bilston, came together to pay tribute to the long-reigning monarch who died aged 96 last week.

It marks the latest in series of tributes across the city which has seen people pay their respects and lay wreaths and flowers, with flags being flown at half mast.

Books of condolence have also been opened at various locations to allow residents to share their respects and honour Her Majesty, who reigned for 70 years.

Students at the college paid tribute on Thursday at 11am with the moment featuring the principal of the college Malcolm Cowgill, other students and apprentices, as well as members of the senior management team and teaching and support staff.

Mr Cowgill said: "As future members of the country’s uniformed public services, the students recognise what an important role they will have to play in ceremonial events and wanted to give their fellow students and college staff the opportunity to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty and honour her memory in this way.”