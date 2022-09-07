Young dancers spread their wings in Swan Lake

Lindsey and Adam in rehearsal

The lavish production will star six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 80 young dancers from the local area, when it runs at the Stoke Regent Theatre later this month.

After battling through a competitive audition process, the 11 youngsters are now experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals with the English Youth Ballet (EYB).

Matilda Fraser, 14, from Brewood, plays a swan in the production, and said: “I started dancing at the age of three as I followed my eldest sister who was also having ballet classes.

“I love to dance as I forget any problems or issues and I love to perform and be in the zone. I especially enjoy creating my own choreography and dancing just makes me feel happy.

“At EYB, I'm hoping to practise my pointe work and ballet technique and become more flexible.

“I learnt so much last year with EYB when I was cast as a flower with Nutcracker at Wolverhampton. I made some lovely friends from the cast which I still keep in touch with.

“I have been lucky to see Swan Lake and I feel really fortunate to be able to perform this ballet as its so dramatic and its my favourite ballet.”

Amber-Mae Mason, an 8-year-old dancer from Hednesford, plays one of the Tsar's nieces and a Neapolitan dancer in the production.

Amber-Mae said: “I started dancing when I was nearly five because it's something that makes me really happy. I really love it and my mom was always dancing with me when I was really young.

“It makes me so happy when I'm on stage and I get more confident every time I do a lesson or competition.

“I want to improve my ballet technique when I’m at EYB and learn how to use my face more to show feelings.”

Principal of the EYB, Lyndsey Fraser, will play Odile, The Black Swan, in the production.

Lyndsey said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.

“I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress.

“The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

EYB’s emotionally charged production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells a story of love, rivalry, greed, and murder.

Swan Lake is at the Stoke Regent Threatre from Friday, September 23 - Saturday, September 24.