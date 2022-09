Roger Lightbourne, of York Street, was charged after a man in his 20s was stabbed on Upperton Road in Leicester on July 26.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between July 24 and July 28.

Gary Smith, of Quarry Walk in Birmingham, was also charged with attempted murder and the drugs offence relating to two counts on August 9.