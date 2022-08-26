Runners to descend on Wolverhampton city centre as half marathon returns

The half marathon winner in 2019 was Jack Pickett from Shrewsbury

Organisers behind the Wolverhampton Half Marathon said there was "tremendous excitement" over holding the event on September 4.

The event will see the popular run held alongside a 10km, with both races starting and finishing at West Park between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: “I’m particularly excited to see the new route that’s been developed which will see runners start and finish in West Park and use closed roads along a route that takes in parts of the Ring Road and city centre, as well as the north west of the city.

"It’s a great opportunity for runners and walkers to challenge themselves while raising money for charity if they wish to do so, and I’d encourage everyone to take part or volunteer to experience the exciting atmosphere for themselves."

People have until noon on September 1 to apply to take part. Anyone who wants to volunteer should send an email with "volunteer" in the subject line to help@stuweb.co.uk.

Phil Templar, director of the Wolverhampton Half Marathon, said: “There’s a tremendous excitement that the race is taking place again after having to be postponed for two years in a row due to pandemic restrictions.

“The new route we’re using makes for an enjoyably challenging race and it will undoubtedly help grow the race over the coming years.