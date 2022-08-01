New Wolverhampton bin collection days as city welcomes Commonwealth Games Time Trial

The event runs throughout Thursday, and will mean bin collections have been altered for those that normally have their waste taken away on Thursdays.
Wolverhampton Council has made the changes to waste collections as roads will be closed inside and around the time trial course on Thursday to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and residents, and to facilitate smooth running of the event.
The majority of roads will be closed from 5am to 6pm on race day, but parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on Wednesday, August 3 until 6pm on Thursday - any vehicles found parked on the course will be towed away.
Due to the road closures, the council have made adjustments to waste collections and they will be as follows:
Domestic waste
Residents in the following streets will have their domestic waste collections taken one day early, on Wednesday, August 3, instead of Thursday, August 4:
Alameda Gardens
Aldersley Close
Aldersley Road
Brookdale Drive
Burland Avenue
Canterbury Road
Church Walk
Codsall Road
Corve Gardens
Crane Terrace
Crossland Crescent
Derby Avenue
Glassford Drive
Glyme Drive
Grotto Lane
Hanbury Crescent
Harwin Close
Hopstone Gardens
Kendal Close
Kendal Rise
Kestrel Rise
Kingswood Gardens
Knights Avenue
Knights Crescent
Leighton Road
Links Avenue
Linton Road
Lloyd Hill
Lothians Road
Lower Green
Lower Street
Lowlands Avenue
Lynton Avenue
Malthouse Lane
Mason Crescent
Osborne Road
Penn Road (317-442)
Pennhouse Avenue
Pinfold Crescent
Pinfold Lane
Redacres
Reedham Gardens
Regent Road
Sandford Rise
Sandy Lane
St Michaels Court
The Orchard
Tyninghame Avenue
Victoria Road
Walden Gardens
Wells Road
Windsor Avenue
Wynn Road
According to the council website, all the residents of the streets have been informed of the change via letter, and also the collection times have been extended to 7pm in order to ensure that all collections are made.
Recycling and garden waste
Residents of the following streets will have their recycling and garden waste collections taken on Saturday, August 6 instead of Thursday, August 4. Residents have been advised to make their bins available for collection from 7am on Saturday:
Goldthorn Hill
Deborah Close
Cotswold Court
Waverley Crescent
Rookery Lane
Tudor Crescent
Hayling Grove
Wolverhampton Road East
Tern Close
Rodway Close
Sherrans Dell
Camberley Crescent
Farrington Road
Sutton Court
Chase View
Grosvenor Road
Fieldhouse Road
Ettingshall Park Farm Lane
Genge Avenue
Kenilworth Crescent
Wordsworth Avenue
Beverley Crescent
Moreton Avenue
Lawnswood Avenue
Bevan Avenue
Hateley Drive
Dudding Road
Neville Avenue
Longdon Avenue