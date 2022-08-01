Notification Settings

New Wolverhampton bin collection days as city welcomes Commonwealth Games Time Trial

By Sunil Midda

Roads across Wolverhampton will be closed this week when some of the world's top cyclists race along them in the Commonwealth Games Time Trials.

Some residents in Wolverhampton will have their waste collections adjusted due to the Commonwealth Games cycling time trials

The event runs throughout Thursday, and will mean bin collections have been altered for those that normally have their waste taken away on Thursdays.

Wolverhampton Council has made the changes to waste collections as roads will be closed inside and around the time trial course on Thursday to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and residents, and to facilitate smooth running of the event.

The majority of roads will be closed from 5am to 6pm on race day, but parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on Wednesday, August 3 until 6pm on Thursday - any vehicles found parked on the course will be towed away.

Due to the road closures, the council have made adjustments to waste collections and they will be as follows:

Domestic waste

Residents in the following streets will have their domestic waste collections taken one day early, on Wednesday, August 3, instead of Thursday, August 4:

  • Alameda Gardens

  • Aldersley Close

  • Aldersley Road

  • Brookdale Drive

  • Burland Avenue

  • Canterbury Road

  • Church Walk

  • Codsall Road

  • Corve Gardens

  • Crane Terrace

  • Crossland Crescent

  • Derby Avenue

  • Glassford Drive

  • Glyme Drive

  • Grotto Lane

  • Hanbury Crescent

  • Harwin Close

  • Hopstone Gardens

  • Kendal Close

  • Kendal Rise

  • Kestrel Rise

  • Kingswood Gardens

  • Knights Avenue

  • Knights Crescent

  • Leighton Road

  • Links Avenue

  • Linton Road

  • Lloyd Hill

  • Lothians Road

  • Lower Green

  • Lower Street

  • Lowlands Avenue

  • Lynton Avenue

  • Malthouse Lane

  • Mason Crescent

  • Osborne Road

  • Penn Road (317-442)

  • Pennhouse Avenue

  • Pinfold Crescent

  • Pinfold Lane

  • Redacres

  • Reedham Gardens

  • Regent Road

  • Sandford Rise

  • Sandy Lane

  • St Michaels Court

  • The Orchard

  • Tyninghame Avenue

  • Victoria Road

  • Walden Gardens

  • Wells Road

  • Windsor Avenue

  • Wynn Road

According to the council website, all the residents of the streets have been informed of the change via letter, and also the collection times have been extended to 7pm in order to ensure that all collections are made.

Recycling and garden waste

Residents of the following streets will have their recycling and garden waste collections taken on Saturday, August 6 instead of Thursday, August 4. Residents have been advised to make their bins available for collection from 7am on Saturday:

  • Goldthorn Hill

  • Deborah Close

  • Cotswold Court

  • Waverley Crescent

  • Rookery Lane

  • Tudor Crescent

  • Hayling Grove

  • Wolverhampton Road East

  • Tern Close

  • Rodway Close

  • Sherrans Dell

  • Camberley Crescent

  • Farrington Road

  • Sutton Court

  • Chase View

  • Grosvenor Road

  • Fieldhouse Road

  • Ettingshall Park Farm Lane

  • Genge Avenue

  • Kenilworth Crescent

  • Wordsworth Avenue

  • Beverley Crescent

  • Moreton Avenue

  • Lawnswood Avenue

  • Bevan Avenue

  • Hateley Drive

  • Dudding Road

  • Neville Avenue

  • Longdon Avenue







