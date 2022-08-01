New Wolverhampton bin collection days as city welcomes Commonwealth Games Time Trial

Some residents in Wolverhampton will have their waste collections adjusted due to the Commonwealth Games cycling time trials

The event runs throughout Thursday, and will mean bin collections have been altered for those that normally have their waste taken away on Thursdays.

Wolverhampton Council has made the changes to waste collections as roads will be closed inside and around the time trial course on Thursday to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and residents, and to facilitate smooth running of the event.

The majority of roads will be closed from 5am to 6pm on race day, but parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on Wednesday, August 3 until 6pm on Thursday - any vehicles found parked on the course will be towed away.

Due to the road closures, the council have made adjustments to waste collections and they will be as follows:

Domestic waste

Residents in the following streets will have their domestic waste collections taken one day early, on Wednesday, August 3, instead of Thursday, August 4:

Alameda Gardens

Aldersley Close

Aldersley Road

Brookdale Drive

Burland Avenue

Canterbury Road

Church Walk

Codsall Road

Corve Gardens

Crane Terrace

Crossland Crescent

Derby Avenue

Glassford Drive

Glyme Drive

Grotto Lane

Hanbury Crescent

Harwin Close

Hopstone Gardens

Kendal Close

Kendal Rise

Kestrel Rise

Kingswood Gardens

Knights Avenue

Knights Crescent

Leighton Road

Links Avenue

Linton Road

Lloyd Hill

Lothians Road

Lower Green

Lower Street

Lowlands Avenue

Lynton Avenue

Malthouse Lane

Mason Crescent

Osborne Road

Penn Road (317-442)

Pennhouse Avenue

Pinfold Crescent

Pinfold Lane

Redacres

Reedham Gardens

Regent Road

Sandford Rise

Sandy Lane

St Michaels Court

The Orchard

Tyninghame Avenue

Victoria Road

Walden Gardens

Wells Road

Windsor Avenue

Wynn Road

According to the council website, all the residents of the streets have been informed of the change via letter, and also the collection times have been extended to 7pm in order to ensure that all collections are made.

Recycling and garden waste

Residents of the following streets will have their recycling and garden waste collections taken on Saturday, August 6 instead of Thursday, August 4. Residents have been advised to make their bins available for collection from 7am on Saturday: