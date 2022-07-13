New licensees wanted for Wolverhampton city centre pub which hosted Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson met locals during a visit to Wolverhampton’s Lych Gate Tavern in 2019

Black Country Traditional Inns is looking for someone to take over The Lych Gate Tavern in the city centre.

The pub is one of the oldest timber framed buildings in Wolverhampton with its Georgian frontage of the pub dates from 1726 and the timber framed part at the rear dates from around 1500.

Advertising the opportunity on the Facebook page, Black Country Traditional Inns said: "A new opportunity has arisen for hardworking Licensees to take up the reins of our Wolverhampton City Centre pub the The Lych Gate Tavern.

"If you have an interest in real ale and would welcome the opportunity to work within our thriving and supportive company, we would love to hear from you."

The Lych Gate

Boris Johnson visited the pub in 2019 and pulled pints behind the bar and chatted to the locals. Black Country Ales are bucking the trend of pub closures in the West Midlands, which has seen 111 shut down since March 2020 including 34 in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The current licensees, Jo Selman and Martin Cadman, will be sad to see the back of the Lych Gate Tavern and its regulars.

In an emotional message to regulars the pair said: "We have been asked to take on The Old Bulls Head tap house in Lower Gornal.

"We are extremely privileged and honoured to be given this opportunity, especially as we have only been with Black Country Ales for a short time. We are excited at this new venture and have accepted the amazing opportunity."

The added: "Sadly, however, it does mean we will be leaving the Lych BUT, don't get too excited....it won't be just yet as there will be new amazing managers appointed and we will have a hand over period, so we will still be around for a while yet.

"It's very mixed emotions at the moment as you have all been amazing and made us extremely welcome, you've all become like family and we have made some truly special friends! We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for fully supporting us."

The Goergian frontage dates back to the 18th Century

They added: "This isn't a goodbye, this is a see you soon! We will definitely not become strangers and you still get to keep our amazing team, our staff are amazing and each and everyone of them brings joy and professionalism each day, you'll still be in safe hands and looked after and I have no doubt at all that the new managers will be amazing too, please support them the way you did us."