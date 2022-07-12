Kayleigh Richardson a 16-year-old author celebrates launch of her book at Burntwood Library

Kayleigh Richardson,16, has published a book with Olympia Publishers. Writing it during the covid lockdown, she has got a publishing deal of her fictional book called 'Remember Me'. She hosted a book signing at Burntwood Library. Pictured with site supervisor Pat Chambers....

Kayleigh from Burntwood, Cannock, set up a book-signing event at the library she has been visiting for years to borrow books in celebration of the book called 'Remember Me' which she describes as a dystopian fiction thriller based in the 1800's.

Just days after finishing her GCSE exams, the 16-year-old launched her book on Thursday, June 30 after securing a publishing deal with Olympia Publishers and held the signing event on Thursday, July 7 at Burntwood Library.

Speaking ahead of the signing event, she said: "During the Covid lockdown I actually wrote two books but they were rejected by publishers, but I received great encouragement and support to write another book.

"I began writing it when I was 14-years-old, and got the publication deal with Olympia Publishers in March 2021.

"The rejection of the two other books did not bring me down, I believed in myself and that is the message I want to get across - to believe in yourself and you can achieve whatever you want to do.

"My school Rasmas Darwin Academy have been very excited for me too and they are buying some books.

"It has been incredibly exciting, and to have the launch event at the library is good too, because libraries have had a tough time with the pandemic, and so it is a good thing to get people back into libraries."

Kayleigh Richardson, 16, has published a book with Olympia Publishers. Writing it during the covid lockdown, she has got a publishing deal of her fictional book called 'Remember Me'.

Kayleigh's father, Mark Richardson expressed his pride, he said: "It has been inspiring what Kayleigh has done and the message is to not let rejection get you down but to always believe in yourself and what you want to do."

Juggling exams, preparing for a book launch and signing event hasn't been easy for Kayleigh but she was excited about everything going on with her book launch, which took place just days after her school prom.

The book 'Remember Me' is available to purchase from bookshops, Waterstones, Amazon, the Olympia Publishers website, and Burntwood Library.

The blurb of the novel gives an insight into what the reader can expect from the dystopian thriller set in the 1800's.

The blurb of 'Remember Me' written by Kayleigh Richardson

Speaking about Kayleigh, Victoria Wilson, Cabinet member for Communities and Culture at Stafford County Council said: "Kayleigh has been borrowing books from Burntwood Library for years, and we are delighted that she has now written her own book.

"We are very happy to support her by hosting a book signing of her debut novel “Remember me” in the library, as we launch this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, “Gadgeteers” to encourage other children to enjoy reading over the summer holidays.