Community gets new One Stop shop opens in Newbridge

The new store in Newbridge

The new stop opened on Thursday with a launch celebration on Saturday attended by the local community, with the first 50 customers getting a free hessian bag for life.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

One Stop is a subsidiary of Tesco which acquired the stores in 2003 and operates as a separate business from its Store Support Centre in Brownhills, Walsall.

A spokesman for One Stop Stores said: "The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family. One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

"Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s Own Label range, which offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials. Customers can take advantage of the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner."

The spokesman added: "The new store at 309 Tettenhall Road, Newbridge, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, is open 7am to 10pm every day.