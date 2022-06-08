Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schools in Cheslyn Hay receive life-saving medical device

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

An academy school and a primary school in Cheslyn Hay has received a heart defibrillator that can be accessed in an emergency by both schools.

Students at Cheslyn Hay Academy accept the defibrillator accompanied by Nicky Crookshank, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Academy (far right) and Craig Griffiths, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Primary School (second from right) and Ian Middleton from Hartshorne.
Students at Cheslyn Hay Academy accept the defibrillator accompanied by Nicky Crookshank, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Academy (far right) and Craig Griffiths, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Primary School (second from right) and Ian Middleton from Hartshorne.

Students and staff at Cheslyn Hay Academy and Cheslyn Hay Primary School received the medical device from the Hartshorne Group.

The company, which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles, is running a Healthy Heart Campaign in partnership with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Defibrillators are portable and come with voice instructions so they can be used to restart a person's heart in an emergency.

Headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Academy Nicky Crookshank said: "We'd like to thank Hartshorne Group for donating the defibrillator.

"It's reassuring to know that we have one if it's ever needed for use by the schools or our neighbours."

Staff at Hartshorne in Walsall raised funds for the device by recording their physical activity on an app donating £1 for every hour they logged.

Ian Middleton, Managing Director at Hartshorne, said: "We're proud to support schools in this way. It was a pleasure to meet the staff at Cheslyn Hay Academy and Primary School."

The defibrillators are registered on a national database at thecircuit.uk so that 999-callers can access them in an emergency.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News