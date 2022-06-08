Schools in Cheslyn Hay receive life-saving medical device

Students at Cheslyn Hay Academy accept the defibrillator accompanied by Nicky Crookshank, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Academy (far right) and Craig Griffiths, headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Primary School (second from right) and Ian Middleton from Hartshorne.

Students and staff at Cheslyn Hay Academy and Cheslyn Hay Primary School received the medical device from the Hartshorne Group.

The company, which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles, is running a Healthy Heart Campaign in partnership with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Defibrillators are portable and come with voice instructions so they can be used to restart a person's heart in an emergency.

Headteacher of Cheslyn Hay Academy Nicky Crookshank said: "We'd like to thank Hartshorne Group for donating the defibrillator.

"It's reassuring to know that we have one if it's ever needed for use by the schools or our neighbours."

Staff at Hartshorne in Walsall raised funds for the device by recording their physical activity on an app donating £1 for every hour they logged.

Ian Middleton, Managing Director at Hartshorne, said: "We're proud to support schools in this way. It was a pleasure to meet the staff at Cheslyn Hay Academy and Primary School."