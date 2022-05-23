'Dangerous' anti-wrinkle treatments putting Black Country people at risk

Wolverhampton Council

Illegal injections are reportedly being administered across the area by "unscrupulous individuals" with leaders now urging people to come forward to help shut them down.

Botox – officially known as the botulinum toxin – is a prescription-only medicine which is regulated by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

And it is one of only three brands which are licensed for use across the UK for cosmetic procedures – anti-wrinkle injections – other than Bocouture and Azzalure.

However, some practitioners are known to offer cheaper, unregulated alternatives which can potentially put customers at risk of facial scarring and permanent disfigurement.

And it is believed these procedures are taking place within the Black Country, with Wolverhampton Council raising the alarm and urging people to remain vigilant.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We have information to suggest potentially dangerous, unlicensed, cheap anti-wrinkle treatments are taking place in Wolverhampton and the wider Black Country.

“This is illegal and is being done by unscrupulous individuals who are putting people at risk of permanent disfigurement to make a quick buck. We would urge anyone with any information or concerns or indeed any practitioners who want additional support to contact our environmental health team without delay.”

The warning comes after the Government announced their intention to introduce a licensing regime for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as Botox and fillers, in a bid to crack down on unregulated cosmetic procedures.

The licensing scheme would aim to bring in consistent standards that people carrying out non-surgical cosmetic procedures must meet, as well as setting out hygiene and safety standards for premises.