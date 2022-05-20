Singers take on mammoth 12-hour Jubilee singathon to raise funds for charity

Jane Stevenson MP joins members of the choir at St Thomas' Church, Wednesfield for a twelve hour Jubilee singathon

The Counterpoint Choir, based in Wednesfield, and students of Elaine Buckland MBE, joined forces at St. Thomas’ Church for the mammoth task on Saturday, May 14.

In total, the day raised £1,100 for Promise Dreams while even allowed members of the public to request a song to be performed.

As leaders of The Counterpoint, Elaine and Grace said: "It was lovely to be able to bring everyone together to sing and support each other whilst sharing their love of music and raising a fantastic amount for charity."

The 12-hour event, opened by Jane Stevenson MP, saw a variety of local performers come together to perform a range of different musical styles.

Helena King, who performed on the day, said: "When Elaine and Grace mentioned a 12-hour singathon to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, I thought they were joking.

"Pulling 12 hours of entertainment off, surely no! However, it was such a magical event.

"Having been a long-standing member of the choir, I was honoured to be asked to sing.

"It was so special singing in the beautiful church with such a constantly high level of talent.

"That combined with the atmosphere from having our friends and families there was incredible.

"It made the hours seem just like minutes, it was such a privilege to be part of another successful charity event."